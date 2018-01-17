Al Peck Tennis Tourney slated March 10 in O.B.

The Al Peck Century Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 10 at the Orange Beach Tennis Center. This is a one day tournament. Players are guaranteed 2 matches with 10 game pro sets. The combined ages of each team must equal at least 100 years or more. Entry fee is $25 per person or $50 per team. This will include lunch, drinks and a souvenir. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and Consolation winners. The Orange Beach Tennis Center is located at 4851 Wilson Blvd. Call 251-974-6387 for more i