Alabama Lifestyles EXPO: Thursday, Feb. 7 at Orange Beach’s Caribe Resort

Both winter visitors and locals can learn more about Alabama’s varied communities and things to do here in South Baldwin County at the 27th Annual Alabama Lifestyles EXPO, scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Caribe The Resort overlooking Perdido Pass in Orange Beach. The EXPO is free, and the Caribe has covered parking with easy access to the exhibits. Attendees can drop passengers off at any one of the exhibit hall entrances. In addition to numerous giveaways, EXPO exhibitors provide upbeat information and showcase healthy living and quality of life issues for people over 50. An extensive range of services will be offered, including free health screenings, goodie bags and food & drink samples. For exhibitor info, call 205-222-2862 or log on to AlabamaAdvantage.com.