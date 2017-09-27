Anglers needed to catch flounder in Lagoon Pass for restocking

The Little Lagoon Preservation Society is recruiting anglers to help catch live flounder at Little Lagoon Pass for use by the Alabama Marine Resources Division’s restocking efforts (MRD) on Oct. 10.

The MRD will have a boat with a transport box in the Pass waiting to pick up the fish. After several fish are caught, the small boat will carry the fish over to the parking lot on the north side of the Little Lagoon Pass, where there will be a truck with a large transport tank with oxygen waiting. The goal will be to catch 50 fish. For more info, contact LLPS President Dennis Hatfield at 251-942-2233.

“Please keep in mind that the date could change with weather conditions,’’ Hatfield said. “The fall flounder run can happen sooner if we have a early cool fall and could happen later if fall has a late arrival. Also, keep in mind this will be an all day activity. Even an hour or two of time donated to the effort would be most appreciated.’’