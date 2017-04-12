April 15 Easter Egg Hunt on The Wharf Marina Lawn

The annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Wharf is set for April 15, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. This year, more than 5,000 eggs will be hidden on the Marina Lawn for children 12 and under at no cost. There will be other activities throughout the day.

Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Marina Outfitters Store will be available April 14-15. from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Various price packages are available.

There will be live fuzzy rabbits as well, the perfect added touch to the holiday picture. The Wharf is located at 23101 Canal Rd. Info: 251-224-1000 or alwharf.com.