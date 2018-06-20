Artworks will host June 30 Independence Day Party

Artworks Art Gallery on Perdido Key will host a June 30 Happy Independence Day party from 6-9 p.m. The party will also serve as Artworks 11 year celebration as the only art gallery on Perdido Key. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with local artists, friends and family for a casual evening filled with music, snacks and great conversation. Help support our local school children by bringing non-perishable food donations with you. Artworks is a permanent drop-off site for 325 Zero Hunger which works to help end hunger in our schools. Come join in the celebration. Please bring your favorite beverage or visit the cash bar. It’s always a great evening at Artworks.

Artworks Studio & Gallery is located at Villagio on Perdido Key (13700 Perdido Key Dr.). The gallery features local artists displaying original artwork. While there is definitely an island/beach & marine focus, the artists mix in many other themes.

Pictured: Artist/teacher Talis Jayme instructs a student at Artworks.