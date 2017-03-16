Awakened Life Yoga Fest April 21-23 at Gulf State Park

Gathering’s aim is to ignite your spirit and invigorate your soul

Registration is currently open for next month’s Awakened Life Yoga Festival, a 3-day event at Gulf State Park featuring yoga, meditation, music, paddle boarding, vendors and a plethora of educational workshops.

Slated April 21-23 at Gulf State Park, the second annual event will attract local and out of town attendees who will be there to mingle with like minded others and learn from fitness motivators, yoga teachers, artists, life coaches and spiritual counselors. A Mala bead class, an essential oil class and a God box crafting class will be held in the fest’s artisan market.

Awakened Life is an annual family-friendly yoga retreat held at incorporating a variety of practices including power vinyasa, Buti, acro, restorative and kundalini.

The event lineup features several regional stars such as Michelle Baker, director and founder of Swan River Yoga in New Orleans, who will perform with her group Bhakti Caravan, and Grayson Capps, award-winning musician based in Fairhope. There will also be an Earth Day relay benefitting the Gulf Coast Youth Mindfulness Project.

Several cabin and tent camping packages are available, including the Spa Retreat Package which features a private cabin, all-access festival pass, Swedish massage, Thai massage and one-hour session with spiritual teacher Tracey Owens.

Event founder Jen Hammonds (pictured) has created an event with an atmosphere of community and compassion in a peaceful, beautiful setting. It is a unique and special gathering unlike any other.

“Our intimate festival environment is sure to be an inspiring and motivational experience for all,’’ Hammonds said. “The festival aims to form positive partnerships with companies and organizations with like-minded goals including overall health, wellness, abundance and zest for life, community service and sustainability.’’

Activities during the fest will be held at a beachside festival stage located at Gulf State Park Pier and the peaceful lakeside retreat located by GSP’s lakeside cabins on Lake Shelby. This is very much a family event with lots of activities planned specifically for children.

There is a wide variety of price package options available on the event website, including beachside camping and admission to the Grayson Capps Band concert for $25.

Early bird price reductions are are being offered until April 1. For more sponsorship or event information, visit AwakenedLifeYogaFestival.com or call Hammonds at 251-752-8790.

Awakened Life Yoga Fest Schedule

Friday April 21

10-10:30: Welcome Mediation w/ Jen Hammonds

11-noon: TBA

12:30-1:30: Thai Massage Workshop with Sara Herring

2pm – 3: SUP with Lindsay Sturm

2:30 – 3:30: Kundalini with Kathy Keane

3:30-4:30: Tantra with Casie Laird

4- 4:45: Drum Circle & Guided Meditation w. John Milham

5-6: Beats & Breath w. Jennifer Guthrie

6:30- 7:30: New Moon Fire Ceremony w. Tracey Owens & Susannah Furr

8-10: Grayson Capps Band

Saturday, April 22

6-7: Sunrise Salutations In The Sand

8-9: Awakening Heart of True Love – Vinyasa w.Tracey Winter Glover

9-10: Core Fusion w. Lindsay Rainey

9:30 – 10:30: Buti Yoga with Amber Warner

Noon-1 p.m.: Acro Yoga w. URU Yoga & Beyond

Noon-1: Moxie Fusion w. Amanda Bussey & Stephanie Christy

​2- 3:30: Chakra Motion w. Rebecca Washburn

4:30 – 6:30: Swan River Yoga & Sound Bath with Michelle Baker

7- 8:30: Bhakti Caravan in Concert

Sunday, April 23

7-8: Morning Meditation

7-8: Save Your Back Core Yoga w. Leila August

9-10: Power Flow w. Lanie Graddick

9-10: Truly Gentle Yoga & Yoga Nidra w. Sally Beckes

10:30 -11:30: Belly Dancing w. Erin Hudson

Noon-1: Chakra Yoga-Sonic Meditation w. Susannah Furr & Jen Hammonds