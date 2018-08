Back To School Beach Bash Aug. 16 at G.S. Public Beach

The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Back to School Beach Bash at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 at the west end of the Gulf Shores Public Beach. The Back to School Beach Bash will feature music, campfires and all of the makings for s’mores.

The family-friendly event started in 2010 and have quickly become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement be