Baldwin County School System earns B on state report card

GSES, GSMS, OBES earn A’s; Elberta schools earn B’s: GSHS scores a C

The Baldwin County Public School System has earned a B grade on the state report card. The report card grade exceeds the state score of a C. According to Dr. Joyce Woodburn, the Academic Dean of Baldwin County, the district is one of the best county school systems in the state. Additionally, it is important to note that BCPSS is the third largest school system in the state, which speaks to the system’s commitment to excellence for its nearly 32,000 students.

Schools that earned an A include Daphne East Elementary, Fairhope Middle, Gulf Shores Elementary, Gulf Shores Middle, Orange Beach Elementary, Rockwell Elementary, Spanish Fort Elementary and Spanish Fort Middle.

Schools that earned a B: Daphne Elementary, Daphne High, Daphne Middle, Delta Elementary, Elberta Elementary, Elberta High, Elsanor, Fairhope Elementary, Fairhope High, Fairhope Intermediate, Foley Elementary, Foley Intermediate, J. Larry Newton, Loxley Elementary, Perdido School, Robertsdale Elementary, Rosinton, Spanish Fort High, Stapleton Elementary, and W.J. Carroll.

Schools that earned a C: Baldwin County High, Central Baldwin Middle, Foley Middle, Gulf Shores High, Magnolia School, Summerdale School, Silverhill Elementary and Swift School.

Schools that earned a D: Bay Minette Middle, Foley High, Pine Grove Elementary and Robertsdale High. Bay Minette Elementary received the county’s only F grade.

Grades are calculated by using a combination of Academic Achievement, Academic Growth and Chronic Absenteeism. Additionally, Graduation Rate and College and Career Readiness are factored into the formula for high schools.

Baldwin County’s Board of Education has adopted a four-part academic plan that includes a guided reading initiative to improve student literacy, improvements in instruction through the eMints program, using data provided by Scantron Analytics to guide academic decision-making, and the inclusion of curriculum leaders in district schools.

The system has also made strategic financial, curricular, and personnel decisions in an effort to raise scores in schools with lower report card scores.

According to Dr. Woodburn, the number one priority in the school district is to improve student academic achievement.

“Under Superintendent Tyler’s leadership and the board of education’s endorsement, the school system is making the changes necessary to provide the best learning opportunities for our students,’’ she said. “Current school year data indicates that students are making great gains in learning.’’

“Our students, teachers, counselors, administrators, support personnel and central office employees are working very hard to provide the best education possible for all students,’’ said BCSB Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “I could not be more proud of our team effort, and I am honored to be a part of this journey toward academic success for all students.”