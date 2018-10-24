Battle at Beach Pickleball Tourney Nov. 2-4 in Gulf Shores

The first annual Battle at the Beach Pickleball Tournament is coming to the George C Meyer Tennis Center in Gulf Shores November 2-4. Approximately 175 participants from around the country will descend upon Gulf Shores to compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. Friday will be a practice round for all players.

“I really didn’t know how many we will have sign up,” said Eddie McDonald, local pickleball ambassador. “We started registration late and this tournament is the same week as the Pickleball Nationals Tournament in Indian Wells, California. We were hoping between 100-150 players would sign up. But to have nearly 175 players in our first year is fantastic. Our hope is to put on a first class event. If we can pull it off, our numbers next year will take care of itself.’’

The local pickleball community, with the support of the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission and the Gulf Shores Recreation Department, hope to make this event a huge success. McDonald would also love to see those come by the tennis center who may not be familiar with the sport.

“Everyone involved have been so helpful,” McDonald said. “We are all hoping to make this the best tournament experience for all of our participants.

“I know there are a lot of people who may not know what pickleball is. There are others who have heard of the sport, but still have questions. I would love for all in our local community to come by and see what all the excitement is about,’’ he said.

Pictured: Local pickleball embassador Eddie McDonald; South Baldwin based pickleballers in action.