Big Lagoon Kiwanis Golf Tourney April 7

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will host The Take Stock In Children Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 7 at Perdido Bay Golf Club in Pensacola begninning at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Cost is $320 per team or $80 per golfer and includes golf, cart and lunch, in addition to lots of other amenities. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with lunch, the ball drop and a putting contest to follow before the noon shotgun start. For more info, call 850-450.3387, 850-492-5149 or 850-501-0605. Funds raised at the tourney will support The Big Lagoon Kiwanis Foundation project, including Terrific Kids, K-Kids Blue Angels & Myrtle Grove Elementary School Builders Club.