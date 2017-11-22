Billy Claus & The LuLuBelles at LuLu’s Dec. 9

Enjoy a memorable family holiday experience at LuLu’s Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles free event the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. The event will be held on LuLu’s Restaurant beach, located at 200 E 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean but comes this way to help Santa during the Holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves. Billy will visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. I

n addition to kid’s arts & crafts activities, there will also be a reading of Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas children’s book written by Lucy Buffett. Stick around for the Nautical Night of Lights Boat Parade starting at dusk. For more info, visit lulubuffett.com or call (251) 967-5858.

Pictured: Family fun at 2016 LuLu’s Billy Claus event.