Blue Angels first practices at NAS Pensacaola March 28-29

The NAS Pensacola based U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to their home base following the March 11 air show season opening performance at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California. The team has been in California preparing for the 2017 show season since early January, practicing as many as three times a day, six days a week. The team is scheduled to return to Pensacola on March 20, with the first public practice scheduled March 28 at 11:30 a.m. behind the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard NAS Pensacola.

The Blue Angels Homecoming shows at NAS Pensacola are scheduled Nov. 10-11. The Pensacola Beach Air Show is scheduled July 8.

A total of 17 officers voluntarily serve with the Blue Angels. Each year the team typically selects three tactical (fighter or fighter/attack) jet pilots, two support officers and one Marine Corps C-130 pilot to relieve departing members.

Career-oriented officers specializing in maintenance, administration, aviation medicine, public affairs and supply fill support positions. The Blue Angels base their selection of officers on professional ability, military bearing and communication skills. Officers typically serve two years with the team. Blue Angels officers return to the fleet after their tours of duty.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

For more Blue Angels info, visit blueangels. navy.mil

Blue Angel Practice Days Open To Public

Days marked with * are museum visit days

March 28 · 29*

April 4 · 5* · 11 · 12* · 13 · 14 · 18 · 19* · 25 · 26*

May 2 · 3* · 9 · 10* · 16 · 17 · 30 · 31

June 6 · 7* · 8 · 9 · 13 · 14 · 20 · 21 · 27 · 28

July 11 · 12* · 18

August 8 · 9* · 10 · 11 · 15 · 16* · 22 · 23

September 5 · 6* · 12 · 13

October 10 · 11* · 12 · 13 · 17 · 18* · 24 · 25 · 31

Novemeber 1* · 7 · 8 · 9

Blue Angel Practice Details

The world-famous Blue Angels can be seen practicing over the Museum at NAS Pensacola most Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from March to November. Practices typically begin at 11:30 a.m. and last about 55 minutes. Admission is free and open to the public. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations, including limited parking for handicapped visitors. Open bleacher seating is available for 1,000 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $3 per chair. Concessions and merchandise are also available. There is an ID check for all visitors 16 years old and over to access the museum flight line to view Blue Angel practice. Following most Wednesday practices, members of the Blue Angels meet fans and sign autographs inside the National Naval Aviation Museum. Note: Cancellations due to weather or maintenance are made at the team’s discretion and may not be made until the morning of the practice.