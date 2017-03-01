Blues & BBQ Cook-off March 18 in Foley

Michael Stacey Band on stage from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will cook up a whole lot of fun while raising funds for Foley area schools during the 9th Annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off on Saturday, March 18 in Foley’s Heritage Park, located in Downtown Foley at the intersection of Hwy 98 and Hwy 59.

Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festival goers will enjoy award-winning barbeque, popular blues bands, craft and retail vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

On the gazebo stage, students and school representatives receiving grants from the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be recognized at 10:30 a.m. The Michael Stacey Band will take the stage from Noon until 4 p.m.

The BBQ & Blues Cook-Off is part of the Alabama BBQ Trail, and cook team competition rules follow guidelines of the Alabama Barbeque Association. Competition categories are Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts, Sauce and Anything “Butt” including exotic items, seafood and desserts.

Teams will offer food samples from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The team earning the most “People’s Choice” donations, which go toward school programs, will be awarded “Baldwin’s Best Q.”

For those who have an appetite for more than cook team samples, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be selling barbeque sandwiches from LA Barbeque and pre-cooked Boston Butts. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be for sale, along with the official event T-shirts.

All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, which supports local schools through programs and partnerships that enrich education, develop leadership and better the community. For more info, visit foleybbqandblues.com or call 251-943-5550 or 943-5590

Pictured: Michael Stacey was born in the small southern town of Hahira, Georgia and spent most of his childhood traveling due to his father’s occupation. Early on, Michael was influenced by artists such as George Jones and Randy Travis, as well as rock, folk, and Motown acts of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.

As an adult, he found his way backto Georgia to settle down not far from his birthplace. Persistency and hard work enabled Michael to record his first studio demo in 2000. Some months later, Michael took the advice of a record executive, and set out for Nashville.

Michael began to record the earliest tracks his debut album, “After the Storm”, which was released July 2001. Michael jumped right into promoting his music heavily with television, radio, print, and most importantly, a top-notch live show. Over the past few years the Michael Stacey Band has shared the stage with such popular acts as Diamond Rio, Brad Paisley, Wynonna, Neal McCoy, and Lonestar. The band even opened for Michael’s childhood hero, Jones.

“It’s a blessing to entertain for a living. I appreciate my family’s support and all of the folks who take the time to stop and listen to the music,” Michael said about his chosen path.