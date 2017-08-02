About Boating Safely Class Aug. 5 in O.B.

The About Boating Safely Class is being presented by Flotilla 3-10 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary on Saturday, August 5 from 7:45 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. Upon completion of this 8 hour boat safety course you will receive a boating safety education certificate that satisfies the Alabama requirements for a boating license. The course provides instruction in types of boats, boating law, boat safety equipment, boat handling, and navigation. The course is open to ages 12 and above at a cost of $35 per student or $50 for two family members sharing a book. The cost includes a textbook, instructional materials, and lunch. Registration is required. To register for the course contact Malcom Chase via phone at 251-284-1461 or via Email at malinmo@yahoo.com. Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site cgaux.org.