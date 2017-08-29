Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 8-9

The iconic Flora-Bama brings its’ 5th annual edition of Bulls on the Beach September 8-9. The spine tingling, family-friendly event features 2,000 pounds of rip-snorting bull trying to buck off a professional cowboy in an eternally long eight seconds. Each rider has to ante up for this invitation only event.

This, the ninth event of the $125,000 Beach Series, an international circuit of riders that includes local favorite, Cody Harris along with Chris “Booger” Brown, both stars of INSP Network’s “The Cowboy Way: Alabama” reality show. Along with rodeo clowns, there will be an opportunity to ride the mechanical bull before and after the show for $5.

Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights for the family friendly event. Admission is $25 ($40 for both nights) for adults 18 and over; $15 ($20 both nights) for 7-17 year olds; and free to kids under 7. Members receive free $5 drink ticket with purchase. Live music will be playing on the arena stage prior to the rodeo and on all three stages inside after the rodeo ends.

Additionally, all are invited out Thursday to get down and personal’ with these pro wranglers at 7 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill directly across the street from the ‘Bama. The Meet the Cowboys party, sponsored by Pleasure Island Properties, also features draft beer specials and a delicious cowboy themed buffet. Bring your friends and indulge in the Chuckwagon Cornbread, Cowboy Chicken Grill, Back Country BBQ Pig Wings, Texas Hash and more.

Event sponsors include Pleasure Island Properties, Jim Beam and Bacardi. The event is also a fundraiser for the family of 2 year old Leland Stuart from Foley, who is suffering from a rare copper deficiency to help cover Leland’s medical bills and set up a foundation in Leland’s name to raise money for research for this rare disease. Your support of this event goes back to directly benefit families in this community.

Advance ticket advance ticket sales, souvenir hats and t-shirts can be purchased at the Flora-Bama Gift Shop or online at florabama.com. For more information, contact Jenifer Surface at jenifer@florabama.com or Jessica Langston at jessica@florabama. com or visit .florabama.com or on facebook.

The Flora-Bama, The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package is a gulf front oyster bar, beach bar, and Gulf Coast cultural landmark, touted as being America’s “Last Great Roadhouse.” The Flora-Bama takes its name from its location on the Florida-Alabama state line.