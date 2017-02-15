Centennial celebration for Gulf Shores’ Max Nomberg

By Michelle Jordan

Max Nomberg (pictured) was born in New York in 1917. His parents were Isadore and Mary Nomberg. He had one sister, Rose Cohen, and one brother, William Nomberg.

Max’s family, including his parents and siblings, moved from New York to Dothan in March 1948. Max opened his own retail store, The Friendly Store, in downtown Dothan on Main Street. Max was a member of Temple Emanu-el and served on many committees. A WW II VET, he was a member of the Dothan Country Club and played on the team members golf group after retirement.

He was married to Dorothy (Dottie) Bieber Nomberg for 71 years. Max and Dottie have two children, Joel M. Nomberg and Susan N. McCollough, and son-in-law E. Gaylon McCollough. Max has five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, seven nieces and two nephews.

Max and his family were all members of Temple Emanu-El. He is the oldest living member of Temple Emanu-El and possibly the oldest in the temple’s history. Max and his family resided in Dothan for 59 years before moving to Gulf Shores in 2007. Max continues to be a vibrant member of society and an inspiration to everyone. He participates in all family activities and we will be celebrating his centennial birthday on February 26th.

Max loves living in Gulf Shores, where he enjoys the beach and golf. He loves being around family and having his daily cigar with his morning coffee.

We have all been fortunate as he continues to touch our lives