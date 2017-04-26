Christian Life Church Food Pantry is May 6

Christian Life the Island Church will be hosting its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m. The church purchases 10,000 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank and gives each participating family at least 50 pounds. There is plenty of food available, but first time participants must reside in Baldwin County and pre-register by calling the church office.

For more information, call Lisa at 251.967.4840. Christian Life is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.