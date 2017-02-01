Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner Feb. 21 in G.S.

The Christian Service Center will host their annual spaghetti dinner on February 21 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, Building B, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Dine in and drive through will be available. The $10 tickets are available at the Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Avenue, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – Noon, and at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Coffee Shop.

In its 25th year, the Christian Service Center is a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. Clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a 100% volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and interested individuals. For more information please call the CSC at 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com

Pictured: CSC Volunteers Susan Coyne, Linda Chappelle, Newana Beatty and Kay Palmer.