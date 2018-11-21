Christmas by the Bay Nov. 29 at The Venue

The Baldwin Humane Society will hosting its 23rd annual Christmas by the Bay event on Thursday, November 29 at The Venue in Fairhope from 6 – 9 p.m. The night will include music, food by Tamara’s Downtown, the much anticipated silent auction and the never before seen all doggie production of The Muttcracker. Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Jim Cox of Southern Napa Fine Wine Store.

The Venue, located at 105 South Section St. Tickets are $55 in advance or $60 at the door. For more info, call 251-928-4585 or visit baldwinhumane.org. Through donations and sponsorships from businesses the Baldwin Humane Society was able to provide support to 3,000 animals in Baldwin County last year alone.