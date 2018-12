Christmas Market Dec. 22 at Fisher’s at O.B. Marina

Enjoy shopping with artists, merchants and other local producers of fresh products for gifts created from love during the Dec. 22 Christmas Market & Photos with Santa hosted by Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina from noon – 5 p.m. Other family, friendly activities include free hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas galore.

Fisher’s is located at 27075 Marina Rd. in Orange Beach. For more info, call 251-981-7305 or facebook.