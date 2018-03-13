Home / More March 14 News / City of Gulf Shores Breakfast With The Bunny March 31

City of Gulf Shores Breakfast With The Bunny March 31

Kick off your Easter celebration with the City of Gulf Shores as they host Breakfast with the Bunny at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Families of all ages are invited to enjoy an old-fashioned breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes before having pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. The first 50 children will receive a complimentary picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available at the door for $5.00, while children 3 and under are free. For more information about Breakfast with the Bunny, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.

