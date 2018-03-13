City of Gulf Shores Breakfast With The Bunny March 31

Kick off your Easter celebration with the City of Gulf Shores as they host Breakfast with the Bunny at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Families of all ages are invited to enjoy an old-fashioned breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs and pancakes before having pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. The first 50 children will receive a complimentary picture with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available at the door for $5.00, while children 3 and under are free. For more information about Breakfast with the Bunny, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.