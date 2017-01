Coastal Photography Club

Fall and Winter & Holidays were the themes of the last two Coastal Photography Club monthly competitions. The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Foley Senior Center, located at 304 East Rose Ave. in Foley. (The South-East corner of East Rose Avenue and North Cypress Street.) Pictured: Jeane Carlson’s Christmas Puppy; Alan Griggs’ 2nd place photo in the Fall competition.