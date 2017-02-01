Cokkin’ with Carolyn Truffle Cherries Recipe

Truffle Cherries Recipe

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. sugar

4 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

1 jar (8 oz.) maraschino cherries with stems, well drained

Coating:

6 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

2 Tbsp. shortening

In a small saucepan, bring the cream, butter and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; stir in chocolate until melted. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until easy to handle. Pat cherries with paper towels until very dry. Shape a teaspoonful of chocolate mixture around each cherry, forming a ball. Cover and refrigerate for 2-3 hours or until firm. In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip cherries until coated; allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper to set. Yield: about 2 dozen. Note: Re: coating. If you use butter for the shortening, you will not have a glossy look. Use Crisco instead.

Enjoy!