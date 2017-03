Come for Yoga, Na’MaStay for beer March 21 at Big Beach Brewery

Have some fun with your fitness at Big Beach Brewing Company, Pleasure Island’s first brewery. Glow Yoga (Glow-Yoga.com) will host a donation-based yoga class at the brewery from 5:30-6:30 once a month. The first class is March 21. A different charity will be chosen as the recipient for each class. Big Beach Brewing Co. is located at 300 E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-948-2337.