Cookin’ with Carolyn Slow-cooker Burgundy Beef Tips

Slow-cooker Burgundy Beef Tips

2 lbs. beef sirloin tips, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (8-oz.) pkg. sliced fresh baby portobello mushrooms

1 (10-3/4 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 (1-oz.) envelope dry onion soup mix

1/8 tsp. pepper

Stir together beef tips and remaining ingredients in a lightly greased 5-qt. slow cooker.

Cover and cook on HIGH 4 hours or until beef is tender, stirring once after 2 hours. Serves 6. Enjoy!

Note: This recipe works best if you can stay close by to stir it occasionally. Stirring prevents sticking and distributes ingredients evenly. (I know, it defeats the purpose of a slow cooker but was suggested in the recipe)