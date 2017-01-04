Cookin’ with Carolyn Slow-cooker Burgundy Beef Tips

2 lbs. beef sirloin tips, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 (8-oz.) pkg. sliced fresh baby portobello mushrooms
1 (10-3/4 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup dry red wine
1 (1-oz.) envelope dry onion soup mix
1/8 tsp. pepper
Stir together beef tips and remaining ingredients in a lightly greased 5-qt. slow cooker.
Cover and cook on HIGH 4 hours or until beef is tender, stirring once after 2 hours. Serves 6. Enjoy!
Note: This recipe works best if you can stay close by to stir it occasionally. Stirring prevents sticking and distributes ingredients evenly. (I know, it defeats the purpose of a slow cooker but was suggested in the recipe)
