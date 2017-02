Cookin’ with Carolyn Speedy Sweet and Sour Chicken

Speedy Sweet and Sour Chicken

1-1/2 cups uncooked instant rice

1-1/2 cups water

1 (10.5-oz.) pkg. frozen precooked breaded chicken nuggets

2 tsps. oil

1 (1 lb. 5-oz.) pkg. Green Giant Create a Meal frozen Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Meal Starter

Cook rice in water as directed on package. Meanwhile, cook chicken in oil as directed on package until thoroughly heated. Remove from skillet. Add frozen vegetables, pineapple and frozen sauce from meal starter to skillet. Cover; cook 7-10 min. or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Stir in cooked chicken. Serve over rice. Serves 3.

Enjoy!