Cornhole Tourney slated Aug. 5 at Ole River Grill

Kick the season off right and bring your team to the state line for the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill Cornhole & Tailgating Tournament slated August 5 beginning at noon. Entru fe is $10 per team. Prizes an buy-in jackpots to the top three teams. Register at the event or by emailing Charlie@Florabama.com. This is a 21 and over tourney. Ole River Grill is located directly across from the Flora-Bama at the Al/Fl state line.