Dec. 1 Gingerbread Jam for families & businesses

The Gingerbread Jam, a fundraiser for Expect Excellence Culinary Arts Program, will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the Orange Beach Community Center. A gingerbread assembly and decorating competition for families and businesses, funds raised at the event will help with Culinary Camp scholarships for students with financial hardships. The deadline to register is Nov. 28, and the event is open to the public for free viewing from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Enter in either family and business divisions. For more info, call (251) 981-6028.