Dixie Flyers to close out fest Nov. 19 in Bama Main Room

The Dixie Flyers will close out this year’s FBISF in the Flora-Bama main room on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10:30pm – 11:45 p.m. Led by Rock Killough, the band includes Larry T. Wilson, John Joiner and Darrell Roberts, with ace guitarist Mac Walter also scheduled to sit in. This rare appearance from the longtime FBISF contributors is not to be missed.