Easter Bunny drops into ‘Bama April 15

The Flora-Bama will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day starting at 1 p.m on Saturday, April 15.

There will be over 5,000 eggs hidden in the beautiful white sandy beaches behind Flora-Bama! There is no charge for this family fun day and the egg hunt is divided among four different age categories to ensure fair hunting for the kids. All are reminded to bring your own basket.

A special visit from the Easter Bunny parachuting in to greet children of all ages will happen after the egg hunt (weather permitting). Mr. Big Ears will be hanging around in the tent area taking pictures with the kids while families enjoy crafts, games, and face painting. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line.