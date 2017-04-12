Easter Sunrise Service at Gulf State Park Pavilion

The Pleasure Island Ministerial Alliance will host a Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. at Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion in Gulf Shores. The Gulf State Park Pavilion is located on Hwy. 182 adjacent to the GSP Fishing Pier. Rev. Kim Van Brimmer of Orange Beach Presbyterian Church will lead this year’s service, with music provided by Caitlin Sommerville. A free-will offering will benefit the Christian Service Center.

Rev. Kim and her husband, Craig, have four children and two beautiful granddaughters. She loves singing, playing guitar, reading, and spending time with her family. Kim was raised on the coast of Maine and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1995. She lived and worked in New England until a job opportunity brought her to the Gulf Coast in 1998. She completed the Commissioned Ruling Elder program at the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in 2008.

She serves as Alabama Presbyterian Cursillo council moderator and as vice-moderator for mission for Presbyterian Women Coordinating Team.

Caitlin Sommerville (pictured) is a South Baldwin County based 14 years old songwriter and acoustic guitar player, who writes and performs sould, pop, country and Christian music. A Gulf Shores Middle School 8th grader, she has been singing and dancing since she was an infant. Already a veteran of solo & ensemble performances along the Florida, Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast, she has currently written more than 20 original songs. She was nominated for the Horizon Award at the 2013 Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival Youth Songwriting Showcase

“My goal is to be a professional musician and hope that I can connect and inspire my audience with the music that I write and perform,’’ she said. “I enjoy singing lyrics of love, courage, hope, and overcoming life’s challenges through my faith in God.’’