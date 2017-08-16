Have eclipses been mentioned in songs?

The most famous example is Carly Simon’s “You’re so Vain.” where she sings “you flew your Lear jet up to Nova Scotia to see a total eclipse of the sun.’’

Then there’s Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” from from Dark side of the Moon: “And everything under the sun is in tune, but the sun is eclipsed by the moon.’’

Bonnie Tyler chimes in with: “Once upon a time there was light in my life. But now there’s only love in the dark. Nothing I can say. A total eclipse of the heart.”

The Eclipse Playlist by NASA Interns includes: Fly me to the Moon (Frank Sinatra); Here Comes the Sun (The Beetles); Hometown (Twenty One Pilots); Let the Sunshine In (Cast of Hair); Little Star/Eclipse (Sammy Hagar); Northern Downpour (Panic at the and Why Does the Sun Really Shine? (They Might be Giants).