Home / Eclipse / Have eclipses been mentioned in songs?

Have eclipses been mentioned in songs?

By on August 16, 2017

Have eclipses been mentioned in songs?

The most famous example is Carly Simon’s “You’re so Vain.” where she sings “you flew your Lear jet up to Nova Scotia to see a total eclipse of the sun.’’
Then there’s Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” from from Dark side of the Moon: “And everything under the sun is in tune, but the sun is eclipsed by the moon.’’
Bonnie Tyler chimes in with: “Once upon a time there was light in my life. But now there’s only love in the dark. Nothing I can say. A total eclipse of the heart.”
The Eclipse Playlist by NASA Interns includes: Fly me to the Moon (Frank Sinatra); Here Comes the Sun (The Beetles); Hometown (Twenty One Pilots); Let the Sunshine In (Cast of Hair); Little Star/Eclipse (Sammy Hagar); Northern Downpour (Panic at the and Why Does the Sun Really Shine? (They Might be Giants).

Related Items