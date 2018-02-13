Ecumenical Ministries Chili for Charity Feb. 24 at Oak Hollow

The 18th Annual Chili for Charity event for Ecumenical Ministries will again be held at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope on Saturday, February 24 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. This cook-off is still one of the best bargains around. Adult admission is $12.50 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Also available are handmade chili bowls made exclusively for the event by local potters, organized through The Kiln in Fairhope, for just $20 each. Oak Hollow Farm is located at 14210 S Greeno Rd. For more info, call 251- 928-3430 (Fairhope) or 251-943-3447 (Foley). The fabulous fun-filled festival has something for everyone. Besides being able to sample some of the best chili that Baldwin County has to offer, music lovers can enjoy local favorite Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers and a performance by the Fairhope High School Encore Group. Add a bake sale with out-of–this- world homemade baked goods, a hay ride, inflatables for the kids, balloon artistry by Dr. Gee, antique tractors on display, and a mechanical bull ride for all ages. It’s the perfect recipe for a great afternoon of family fun that supports EMI’s many worthwhile service programs.

Pictured: Jim Owen & the Gulf Shores Title claimed the non-traditional chili top prize at the 2017 cookoff, taking home some great Tom Jones pottery for their efforts.