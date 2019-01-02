Erie Meyer Charitable Fund announces 2-for-1 contribution match

The Erie H. Meyer Charitable Fund has challenged its Tri-City community with a 2-to-1 commitment to match funds donated to Tri-City Community Foundation up to $100,000. This is a unique charitable giving opportunity in the Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach communities during this season of giving and an opportunity to propel the Foundation forward to leave a lasting impact.

The Tri-City Community Foundation was formed in August 2018 to serve as a valued researcher, collaborator and partner in charitable giving for the Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach communities. Individuals and organizations with philanthropic goals can establish a fund with the Foundation and choose to designate how the funds are issued or allow the Foundation to allocate them to verified charitable organizations through a competitive grant-making cycle.

Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about how to establish a fund with the Tri-City Community Foundation can call 251.438.5591 or visit communityfoundationsa.org.

Pictured: Rebecca Byrne, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Alabama; Michelle Hodges, chair of the Advisory Committee of the Tri-City Community Foundation and Herb Malone, Chair of the Erie H. Meyer Charitable Fund. (James Palomo photo).