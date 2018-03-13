Fairhope Arts & Crafts slated Fest March 16-18

The 66th Annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled for March 16-18 in the downtown streets of that quaint city on the Mobile Bluffs. Festival hours are Friday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is free.

More than 230 exhibitors from all over the country will bring their best works. This prestigious juried show showcases artists from across the country including many from the Southeast. Enjoy live entertainment and delicious cuisine from the food court throughout this great three-day event. An Eastern Shore staple for more than 60 years, there’s something for everyone at this fest. More info: (251) 229-1874.