Fairhope Museum hosts Elderberry Fest Aug. 12

The Fairhope Museum will host the 9th annual Elderberry Festival at the Fairhope Museum of History on Saturday August 12, 2017. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with demonstrations, tastings, a pie-eating contest, music and more throughout the day.

The music will once again be from the Kracker Dan Band performing from 11 to 2.

The public is invited to submit their favorite elderberry pies, cakes, breads, jams, jellies and juice as well as other elder-flower creations for the Elderberry Cook-off Contest. The deadline to submit elderberry goodies is 5 p.m. on Friday August 11. The event is free and open to the public. For additional info, call the museum at (251) 929-1471.