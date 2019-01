Family Fun Day Feb. 2 at Gulf State Park

The staff at Gulf State Park will host a Family Fun Day at its spanking new Gulf Interpreative Center (located adjacent to the Beach Pavilion) on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.

Kelly Reetz, park naturalist, will host this family-freindly event. Stations will be set up for families to learn about binoculars, birding, fishing. There will also be live animals, a bicycle obstacle course and crafts. For more info, call 251-948-7275.