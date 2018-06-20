Fireworks Party Safety Tips
Follow these top 10 tips for a safer fireworks party:
– Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable
– Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time
– Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary
– Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back
– Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
– Never return to a firework once it has been lit
– Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
– Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators
– Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire
– Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.
