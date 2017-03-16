Foley offers spring break movie in the park on March 31

Foley will show a popular children’s movie on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., in Heritage Park for families to enjoy during spring break. Children are invited to attend dressed as their favorite princess or action hero. Those who come in costume are invited to participate in a brief parade around the movie area at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Movie goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to be comfortable while watching the movie on the 24-foot inflatable screen in the park. Movie patrons are welcome to bring a picnic if they choose. Concessions will be available for purchase on site.

“We wanted to try an early movie this year,” says Linda Hula, event planner for the city. “This will give families an option for an easy outing on the Friday of Baldwin County’s spring break”.

Hula explains that because of trademark issues, the city cannot print the name of the movie in the newspaper, but it is listed on www.visitfoley.org under events. A clue is this is a new movie about a princess who loses a glass slipper.

Foley’s popular Music and a Movie series, preceded by the Heritage Park Marketplace, will begin in April. The schedule will be a bit different this year. Two movies will be shown in April, two in May, and two in June. Check the website for details, stop at the welcome center for a schedule that includes the names of the musicians as well as the movies, or follow the Foley, Alabama Facebook page.

Foley’s Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley. For a complete movie and entertainment schedule or to become a vendor for Heritage Park Marketplace, contact Linda Hula at 251-943-1300, or lhula@cityoffoley.org or visitfoley.org. The music and a movie events are presented by the city of Foley.

Pictured: Movie patrons bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy watching movies outdoors on the big screen. Movies are shown in Heritage Park during Foley’s Music and Movie series each year.