Foley Rotary Oyster 5K Nov. 11 at Blossom Square

The 25th Annual Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run 5k Run/Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on Saturday, November 11th at Orange Blossom Square in Foley. The 5k Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 Mile Fun Run at 9 a.m. The out and back 3.1 mile (5k) course begins and finishes at Orange Blossom Squre. Water is supplied on the course with splits at each mile. Awards will be presented in all age and masters divisions at 10 a.m. during the post race party. Runners are treated to food, beverages, and lots of door prizes which includes a weekend stay at the beach. Money raised benefits Foley High School Scholarships, Boys and Girls Scout Troops, and other local charities. 5k registration is $20 before the race or $25 on race morning. For more info, call Dr. Chance McLemore at 251-943-3368 or register at active.com.