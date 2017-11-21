Foley United Methodist Pancakes w. Santa Dec. 9

The annual Foley United Methodist Women’s Christmas Extravaganza Pancakes with Santa will be Saturday, December 9, from 9am until 11am in the church Spirit Center. For $5, you can purchase pancakes and sausage, with your choice of drink. Santa will be present for pictures. You may purchase a 3# coffee tin decorated with Christmas paper for $10 and fill it with home made Christmas goodies of your choice. Gift boxes that are filled and ready for gift giving, will be available also. Knitted and crocheted gifts by the Prayer Shawl Group, along with Christmas crafts will be available. Bring a friend, have breakfast, and shop with us. Profits will support projects of United Methodist Women mission programs.