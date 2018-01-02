Fraternal Order of Eagles donate 400 lbs. of food

By Terry Kipp

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549, Coastal Alabama, are pleased to report they donated over 400 pounds of food to the Ecumenical Ministries of Foley in October during the Eagles National “stock the pantries” drive.

The Coastal Alabama Eagles also sponsored children in the Sharing Program for the same group for Christmas. This all being done before the Club is ready for business, we do hold our meetings at 3859 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite 6 Gulf Shores.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is known across the United States and Canada for their generosity to charities, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, then start all over again. And not one penny goes to administrative fees. The Eagles are always looking for people that care about others and are willing to help out. And we welcome the Snowbird Eagles to stop by and see us! Contact Terry Kipp, 251-550-5184 or Katie Kipp 251-424-7550 for more information.