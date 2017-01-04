Fraternal Order of Eagles institution & initiation is Jan. 15

January 15 will be a banner day for the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lower Alabama. The Auxiliary will hold its institution and initiation of their members. The Aerie was Instituted on December 10, 2016. The ceremonies will be held at the American Legion Post #44, Gulf Shores at 2 p.m. The community is invited. The order will go by Coastal Alabama Eagles #4549. Grand Madam President, Judy Johnson of Kansas will be here to do the honors. The group currently meets at American Legion Post #44 on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.