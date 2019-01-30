Free breakfast part of Feb. 9 yard/bake sale at Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church in Gulf Shores will host its annual free pancake breakfast and yard sale on Saturday, February 9. the event will include a bake sale and book sale, and all funds raised go to the Christian Service Center of Gulf Shores. Church members will serve pancakes and sausage from 7 – 11 a.m. Grace Lutheran is located in Gulf Shores at the corner of West 23rd Ave. and West 4th St., (491 West 23rd Ave.), about three blocks northwest of the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. The breakfast is free, with an opportunity to give a voluntary cash gift to the Christian Service Center. A large collection of baked goods will be offered. Some furniture, household items, clothing, many books, movies, and “white elephants” will also be for sale. Items will be sold from 7 a.m. – noon. The Christian Service Center provides help to residents and visitors who have a financial emergency by providing food, emergency housing, gasoline, utilities and medical expenses, and helps find other resources to meet needs. Grace Lutheran Church has partnered with the center for many years as a way of meeting the needs of our neighbors on the island.

For more information about the breakfast or items for sale, or to donate items for sale, call the church office at (251) 968-5991, or call Al at (251) 923-6101.