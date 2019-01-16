Free chair yoga classes at Southwest Branch (Perdido) Library

If you’ve always wanted to try yoga, you can ease into the practice with a Gentle Chair Yoga class at the Southwest Branch Library on Gulf Beach Highway in Pensacola. This style of yoga truly “meets you where you are,” no matter how stiff or inflexible you may be.

This class is ideal for Seniors and those who have difficulty arising from the floor, as well as office workers who sit for hours in a chair. Many find physical and mental relief with simple chair postures and stretches during the workday.

The class is led by Sallie Beckes, a 500 hour professional yoga teacher with extensive training in Gentle and Chair yoga. Sallie will guide you though easy movements that will insure increased flexibility of body – and of mind. The class consists of gentle stretches seated in a chair and also standing postures. This is truly Yoga for EveryBODY.

After this 45 minute gentle class, you will notice a change in your physical state, as well as a calmer state of mind.

Classes will be offered at 10:05a.m. every first Wednesday in February (6th), March (6th) and April (3rd) 2019. Class is sponsored by the Friends of the Southwest Branch Library. There is no charge for these classes, however, donations of new or gently used books are always welcomed.

Chair Yoga class Location: Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, Florida. For more information: Call (423) 598-6776.