Free champagne, Class Act at Franco’s for NYE party

James Proctor and Cathy Lyons will b pumping out everything from Rat Pack to Motown to help Franco’s Italian Restaurant in Orange Beach welcome in the New Year on Dec. 31. Franco’s will offer music from 6 p.m. through the new year and its regular menu in addition to a special NYE menu and party favors and a free glass of champagne to all guests. Franco’s is located in the Wal-Mart Shopping Center: Info: 981-9800.