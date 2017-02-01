Free memory & balance screenings Feb. 10 at O.B. Community Center

GlenLakes Golf Club, in association with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, will sponsor a free and totally confidential memory screening and balance test on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. Both can be performed in 20 minutes or less. Unlike memory loss, seniors do not have to suffer a loss in their balance. Come for the test and we’ll show you how to improve your balance – simple, at home exercise. Residents and Snowbirds are welcome to call for a reservation (251-752-8742) or just walk in. Checkup is from from the neck up.