Free Ready, Set, Sync seminar Nov. 11

The FBISF will sponsor a free Ready, Set, Sync seminar on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon at Phoenix X Condos (next door to the Flora-Bama). Sync licensing is the newest source of income for the Indie artist. Learn how to get your music in film, TV, trailers and commercials. The seminar is presented by Nancy Peacock and Queenie Mullinex of Washington Street Publishing in Nashville. Info: frankbrownsongwriters.com.