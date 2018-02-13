Free Winter Walks & Talks at Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce their Winter 2018 Walks and Talks to be held in February and March. The Refuge will be offering guided Dynamic Dunes Walks, Bird Walks and new this year an Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk.

The Winter Talks will cover a variety of topics including, the Legacy of Little Lagoon, Marine Ecosystems, Sharks and Sea Turtles. The Legacy of Little Lagoon, Marine Ecosystems, Shark talks will be held at the Ft. Morgan VFD at 12105 State Highway 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd.). The Turtle Talk will take place at the end of Mobile Street in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

These are very popular events and reservations are required. The guided tours are limited to 12 people and the talks are limited to 24 people. 24-hours’ notice is asked if you must cancel.

Please call the Refuge office at 251-540-7720 to book a walk or a talk, or drop into the office at 12295 State Highway 180 between 9 am and 2 pm Monday thru Friday. Dates and times will also be available on the Refuge’s website fws.gov/bonsecour or their Facebook page.

Pictured: Spanish Moss hanging from trees along te trails at Bon Secour. Spanish Moss is actually a flowering plant that is native to the southeastern U.S. and a member of the pineapple family. An excellent example of commensalism, Spanish Moss does not harm the trees it dangles from, but rather attaches itself for support. It has no roots so it derives its nutrients from rainfall, detritus and airborne dust and is also an important nesting area for several species of bird.