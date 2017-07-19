Friday Evening Series at Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a Friday evening film & discussion series throughout the summer. On first and third Fridays, various theologians, authors and teachers will speak on the topic of progressive Christianity.

On second and fourth Fridays, “Spirituality in Cinema” night takes place. Spiritual themes, motifs, allusions and subtexts which appear in the movies are thenexplored. Group conversation and fellowship follows every film, and free popcorn, snacks and drinks are served. Child care is available with RSVP by noon on Thursdays. For more info., visit firstpresbyterianchurchgulfshores.org or call 251-978-8130. Moderators include Diana Butler Bass, Nadia Bolz Weber, Brian McLaren, Rob Bell, Peter Rollins and Brad Jersak.